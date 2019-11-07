New Death Stranding Video Showcases Its Terrifying Enemies

Death Stranding might be releasing tomorrow, but a number of different aspects of Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions‘ new video game are as mysterious as ever. Thankfully, PlayStation and others have been sharing little tidbits about the game and its world to (one assumes) prepare folks for looks to be the most “Hideo Kojima” video game yet. And a new video showcases its terrifying, mysterious, invisible enemies: the BTs.

“The scariest things are the things we can’t see,” Kojima says in the new video, which you can check out below. “So we thought hard about how to reflect these ‘invisible things’ in game.”

“Human fear has always been about the unknown,” he adds. “Things you don’t understand, can’t see, haven’t experienced — these are the things which scare us. We wanted to make players feel that fear. But then, as they progress, they gradually start to understand what they’re dealing with, and their worldview expands as a result. That’s our plan for how the gameplay works.

Terrifying BTs lurk all across a Timefall-ravaged America. Face these invisible apparitions when Death Stranding launches at midnight. pic.twitter.com/4Ekfi4NftQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 7, 2019

What do you think of what we've seen of Death Stranding so far? Are you excited to pick the game up when it releases tomorrow?

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.