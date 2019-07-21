New Death Stranding Details Revealed About Nicolas Winding Refn’s Character

We are only a few months away from the release of Hideo Kojima‘s highly anticipated Death Stranding, but there is still much of the game that is unknown. Sure, we know when it will arrive and how it will look, but a lot of the story and its characters remain a mystery. That said, the director recently sat down with friend and filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to discuss storytelling. As some of you may know, Refn’s likeness appears in Death Stranding as the character Heartman, and thanks to the SDCC talk, we know a little more about the role.

Much like Guillermo Del Toro’s character in Death Stranding, only Refn’s likeness is being used, with a different actor providing the voice work. As for Heartman himself, a clip was shown during the panel that revealed more about the character. The footage showed Heartman waking up to Norman Reedus’ Sam looking at him. Heartman then begins to explained his condition and that he likes to collect music and films that he can enjoy within 20 minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Kojima, Heartman only lives for 21 minutes at a time, with a period of three minutes when he is dead in between. The director also revealed that Heartman spends his time alive searching for his family, who he lost during the Death Stranding event. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how connecting with this character will play out.

Death Stranding is set to officially arrive on November 8th exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For even more about the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the game is about:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” the official synopsis said. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to learn more about the other characters that are featured in Death Stranding when it arrives later this year? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Game Rant.