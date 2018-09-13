‘Death Stranding’ Will Not Be Playable at TGS 2018, Kojima Confirms

Though Hideo Kojima himself teased something super special this year for the Tokyo Game Show regarding his mysterious Death Stranding title, that doesn’t mean the game will be playable. After rumors began to circulate, Kojima Productions has confirmed that there will be no demo offered during this time.

The official confirmation came courtesy of the Kojima Productions Twitter account, alongside apologies for the confusion. “Our sincere apologies for those who were expecting so,” they stated. “However, we will be doing our best efforts for you at the Kojima Productions stage show (9/23 15:30 PlayStation booth) and the Kojima Productions Store!”

DEATH STRANDING won’t be playable nor in exhibition at #TGS2018. Our sincere apologies for those who were expecting so. However, we will be doing our best efforts for you at the Kojima Productions stage show (9/23 15:30 PlayStation booth) and the Kojima Productions Store! pic.twitter.com/MyOTyXjC82 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 13, 2018

This is easily one of the most anticipated games for the community and the reactions were tragic as well as meme-strong:

Why we’re still here ? Just to suffer! pic.twitter.com/bUGBp5uZ8F — Ayden Sam (@AydenSameer) September 13, 2018

So we won’t be getting a playable demo, but perhaps a release date? From everything we’ve seen thus far, the game looks incredibly polished and smooth. We’re hoping that means we are close to more official information regarding the PlayStation 4 game.

It’s hard not to respect Kojima-san’s progress and we can’t wait to see even more of his incredible first title for his new studio. We know we’re not the only ones excited either because both industry professionals and gamers alike can’t stop raving about ever snippet we’ve seen so far.

In other hype news, even the Metal Gear Solid film Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts couldn’t help but to chime in his praises for the mysterious title. Roberts and Kojima both met when the director approached him for direction on the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Though Kojima-san is no longer attached to the franchise, the pair still kept in touch because — let’s be honest, it’s Kojima. When discussing what he himself has seen so far about the upcoming title shrouded in mystery, he stated, “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

Don’t worry, we’re very excited! Stay tuned, because there is still so much more we have left to learn.