‘Death Stranding’ Will “Push Boundaries,” Claims ‘Quantum Break’ Creator

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has been sharing his newest and upcoming PS4 exclusive, Death Stranding to different developers and studios in the industry. For example, earlier this week, Horizon: Zero Dawn director and Guerrilla Games were left speechless by the demo they saw.

Now, it’s Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake — a writer and director who has had his hands in the creation of IP like Alan Wake, Max Payne, and Quantum Break — who has been left impressed.

Apparently, Lake recently saw the aforementioned demo Kojima has been showing off, and the great creative made a note that Death Stranding “dares to push the boundaries,” and that Kojima is “an inspiration” for him.

With @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Kojima_Hideo. He is an inspiration. #DeathStranding dares to push the boundaries. It’s wonderful to be able to compare notes. Happy and honored to call him a friend. @remedygames @ControlRemedy pic.twitter.com/ctpnP25MNK — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) January 17, 2019

Of course, fans were sent into a mini hype spiral over the Tweet, not only because of the praise of Death Stranding and another notch of anticipation, but because it’s great to see two industry heavyweights together.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. At the moment, there’s no word of a release date, however, reports, rumors, and teasing seem to suggest the game will indeed be out this year.

