Tekken 8’s Season 3 Seems To Be Exactly What Fans Want

Fans of Tekken 8 have not been quiet about the game’s failings, especially since the launch of Season 2 introduced a baffling balance patch that ignited some scathing discourse. This latest entry in the legendary 3D fighting game series has been criticized for a number of reasons, from its monetization practices to how much more aggressive it is compared to the grounded martial arts of past titles. However, a promise in the game’s newest Season might repair its relationship with its loyal audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released on February 1, 2026, the Season 3 trailer for Tekken 8 quickly became trending in Gaming on YouTube within 24 hours. Among the announcements in the trailer was the start of a new Tekken World Tour tournament, as well as a general roadmap for future content and rewards for playing the game. This included four new DLC characters, three of which were revealed with release windows alongside a 2nd anniversary campaign.

Season 3 Of Tekken 8 Marks A “Back To Basics” Approach To The Game

The tagline of Season 3 is “Back to Basics,” a cryptic but exciting message to all who’ve played Tekken 8 at some point. Many fans have speculated that this excerpt is related to the balance changes for the game’s next update, which may occur sometime close to March 2026. Within the trailer, there are more messages like “Refined Balance,” “More Conventional,” and “More Focused” that seem to suggest that the gameplay systems of Tekken 8 will receive some type of overhaul.

This could manifest in a few ways, but fans hope that this means an adjustment to the game’s signature Heat system. The Heat system is a character’s way of gaining momentum in an instant, putting opponents in tricky situations to deal with overwhelming offense. When combined with Season 2’s controversial changes that made aggressive playstyles even more rewarding, Heat has alienated fans who prefer the back-and-forth, deliberate fighting of older Tekken titles.

Another message of “More Deliberate” in the Season 3 trailer has players hopeful that both characters and core systems will be toned down significantly in an upcoming patch. With resets to Ranked Matches also taking place, it’s reasonable to assume that Tekken 8‘s developers are looking into what makes the game appealing in a competitive sense, and what is or isn’t fun to play against in online modes. However, Season 2 once had a tagline that emphasized a “Defense” oriented balance patch too, so it remains to be seen if Season 3’s themes will hold true.

Fans Have Been Wanting Gameplay Overhauls To Tekken 8 For Quite Some Time

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Beyond just the Heat system, Tekken 8‘s biggest complaints come from how character moves were wildly changed from Tekken 7 or even older entries in the series. Unlike Tekken 7, where precise side-stepping and movement could help avoid many character moves, it’s fairly difficult to be on the defensive in Tekken 8. More moves have homing properties to be dashes from side to side, while characters universally have a greater number of staggering attacks that lock you in place when you try to block.

This shift in character moves applies to a greater duration on armored attacks, which tend to override an opponent’s strike with heavy punishment. Health is also calculated differently in Tekken 8, with fighters able to restore their vitality if they remain on the offensive for longer periods of time. The hyper-reckless playstyle this encourages has long been a source of frustration for players of all types, with many having called out developers for major changes since day 1.

DLC Characters For Season 3 Are Exciting Favorites Or Wacky Picks To Maximize Excitement

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Although somewhat mandatory, Tekken 8‘s Season 3 announcement was highlighted by which DLC characters would arrive throughout 2026. To the pleasant surprise of fans, no guest characters or new figures to the series were seen, but rather some returning favorites. Starting in a vague Late Spring 2026 window, Tekken 8 will see Kunimitsu return, using her ninjutsu techniques to beguile rivals and strike from the shadows like a true shinobi.

As one of the stronger characters in Tekken 7, Kunimitsu isn’t as welcome of a choice for the game as Eddy Gordo was for Tekken 8 during its first wave of DLC. That being said, the Summer 2026 fighter Bob certainly is a positive addition. Bob is one of Tekken‘s more eccentric combatants, using “speed and weight” combined to perform attacks that are unlike any other competitor to the King of Iron Fist tournaments. Known as a martial artist who gained weight to make fights harder, Bob’s playstyle is truly unique.

Finally, Roger Jr. was a fighter no one expected for Season 3, representing an era of Tekken that was once only maintained by the bears Kuma and Panda on the game’s roster. Roger Jr. is originally from the Tekken Tag Tournament series, a spin-off that leans more into the wacky, comedic nature of Tekken characters with its over-the-top presentation. The mother and son kangaroo combo is sure to have the same appeal as Kuma or Panda, offering players the chance to play as a wild creature with boxing gloves for maximum absurdity.

The astronomically wide range of character themes and ideas in Season 3 is almost enough to induce whiplash into even the most adjusted Tekken fan. The sense of excitement surrounding Tekken 8 with Season 3 hasn’t been this high since the game launched, and it’s all thanks to the fresh ideas that DLC characters and a good balance patch might build for the game’s future.

How do you feel about Season 3 of Tekken 8? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!