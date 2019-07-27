New Death Stranding Trailer Spotlights Nicolas Winding Refn’s Character “Heartman”

Developer Kojima Productions and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a new two-minute Death Stranding trailer spotlighting one of its characters, Heartman, who is portrayed by Nicols Winding Refn. The trailer was first showed to attendees of San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month, but has now been released to the public via PlayStation’s official YouTube channel.

As a member of BRIDGES, Heartman participates in a cycle of dying and rebirth, where for 21 minutes he’s alive in the real world. As the trailer reveals, in these 21 minutes, the eccentric character is able to get his nutrition and everything vital handled. Further, he has a collection of entertainment that’s exactly 21 minutes long. Meanwhile, things like verbal and sexual intercourse and sleep, are rather difficult. That said, to Heartman, he’s simply waiting for death, waiting to revisit the same beach of mysteries over and over again.

Heartman seems like a pretty strange character, but very much a Komjima-esq character, especially with a name so on the nose like “Heartman.”

The trailer also features the game’s protagonist, Sam Bridges, who’s played by Norman Reedus. But that’s it. There aren’t any other characters, and, unfortunately we don’t get to see what Heartman sees on the other side. Again, the trailer isn’t very revealing, but it does introduce us to Heartman, who seems to be somewhat of a minor character in the grand scheme of the game.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only, though there’s been some leaks and reports suggesting the game will eventually come to PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide later this year on November 8, priced at $60.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming PS4 exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official story pitch:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”