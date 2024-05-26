EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Serie A TOTS Evolution

Developer Electronic Arts is slowly starting to bring its annual Team of the Season promo in EA Sports FC 24 to a close. While fans still have Ultimate TOTS to look forward to, the recent addition of the Serie A TOTS squad was the beginning of the end. As always, the new promo brings several top-end players into packs, objectives, and squad-building challenges (SBCs); however, the team is also launching new Evolutions that players can use to upgrade their low-rated cards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Serie A TOTS Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Serie ATOTS Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free. Even if there isn't a player you want to use it on in your lineup, you should still complete this for free fodder. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 86

League: Serie A

Max Pace: 93

Max Defending: 87

Max Dribbling: 88

Max PlayStyles: 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +7 Overall, +8 Pace, +7 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +7 Shooting, +8 Defending, +7 Physical, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Long Ball Pass and Press Proven PlayStyles, and the Anticipate, Whipped Pass, and Quick Step PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Series A TOTS Evolution

The biggest issue with this Evolution is that you almost have to use a defensive player to get the most out of it. Below, you'll find our favorite options:

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Yann Bisseck (TOTW) – Inter

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Bremer – Juventus

Pierre Kalulu (RTTK) – AC Milan

Bisseck and Kalulu are going to run you around 40,000 Coins, but you're getting 90+ pace center backs with top-tier defensive abilities. That's tough to beat for the price, though there are obviously much better options if you have the Coins.

However, Hernandez might be the best option of the bunch. With this upgrade, he'll have 99 pace, making him even more deadly when he gets forward into the attack. Of course, he has other cards on the market that are much better, but you can complete this for right around 10,000 Coins. Meanwhile, Tomori and Bremer are pacey center backs in the mold of Bisseck and Kalulu, but a slight step down.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Serie A TOTS Evolution expires on June 22nd.