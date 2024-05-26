EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Homegrown TOTS Evolution

On May 24th, the developers at Electronic Arts dropped the final batch of Team of the Season players into packs, objectives, and squad-building challenges. With Serie A's version of TOTS finally here, the yearly promo is starting to wrap up, though EA Sports FC 24 still has a few more surprises up its sleeve. Next week, we'll likely see Ultimate TOTS added to Ultimate Team, but we're also still seeing EA reveal new Evolutions. Below, you'll find the full breakdown of the Homegrown TOTS Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this Evolution will run you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points. That's a steep price to pay, but you're paying much more than that for top TOTS players in EA Sports FC 24. With that in mind, it might be worth it depending on your current squad. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 87

Max Pace: 92

Max Shooting: 88

Max Physical: 80

Max Weak Foot: 4

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 1

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +6 Overall, +6 Pace, +5 Dribbling, +9 Physical, +5 Shooting, +5 Defending, +5 Passing, +1 Skill Moves, the Tiki Taka and Whipped Pass PlayStyles, and the Technical and Trivela PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Homegrown TOTS Evolution

One thing to note about this Evolution is that it's great for previous SBC players like Trailblazers Rodrygo and Flashback Allan Saint-Maximin. That said, if you didn't do those SBCs months ago, you're out of luck. Here are a few options if you don't have a good SBC player to throw into this:

Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona

David Neres (TOTW) – Benfica

Sadio Mane (TOTW) – Al Nassr

Paulo Dybala (TOTW) – Roma

Of course, the three Team of the Week cards will cost you an extra chunk of change. Each of them is sitting around 40,000 Coins, so it's not too expensive, but will still hit your pocketbook. Of those three, we prefer Dybala slightly because of his ability to play in the midfield or as a striker. However, Neres has much more pace, and Mane is probably the better all-around player in attack.

If you don't feel like paying for a TOTW card, Ronaldo and de Jong are also great options. Ronaldo isn't the speediest striker in EA Sports FC 24, but his skill in front of the net can't be denied. De Jong has been a popular target for Evolutions all year and that doesn't change here. You're getting a rock-solid box-to-box midfielder for relatively cheap.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The LaLiga TOTS Evolution expires on June 23rd.