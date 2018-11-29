Report: ‘Death Stranding’ Release Date Outed By Walmart Canada

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding has been a project shrouded in mystery over the past several months, with bits and pieces of the game and its star-studded cast shown off, but no real hints as to what the story is about. However, a new listing suggests we'll be able to get our hands on the game soon enough.

In response to a Geoff Keighley tweet about The Game Awards that posted earlier today, Walmart Canada posted the following tweet, indicating that the forthcoming PlayStation 4 game would make its debut next June, after a user named Yinob found the date on the Walmart page.

Hi Yinob. As per the information stated for this item, this is a pre-order that will ship in June. — Walmart Canada (@WalmartCanada) November 28, 2018

Now, keep in mind that Walmart Canada infamously outed several E3 surprises before the show earlier this year, including the existence of a Rage sequel from Bethesda, amongst other games that would end up being revealed.

However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Number one, Sony hasn't provided an official release date, and Kojima hasn't said a word about it either.

Secondly, for all we know, Walmart is simply having fun with the tweet, mainly because Keighley actually mentioned Walmart Canada specifically, as you can see below.

Today we start transitioning into #TheGameAwards world premiere land. There are a LOT of games we won't be talking about at all until the show (All eyes on you @WalmartCanada) but we do have some great things to tease/announce in the week ahead. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2018

So the information isn't finalized by any means. Still, a summer release wouldn't be a bad thing; and it would give Sony some traction heading into the fall season.

And keep in mind that Kojima's appearances at The Game Awards have been pretty concurrent; and there's a good possibility he could reveal a release date in just a week's time, when the show takes place on December 6.

So keep your eyes open for this one -- we could finally get a good idea of when Death Stranding is coming our way!