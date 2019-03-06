‘Death Stranding’ is “Slightly” Behind Schedule, According to Hideo Kojima

While Death Stranding has been shrouded in mystery since its initial reveal, nothing has been kept more secret than the release date. Many have theorized that we could be seeing the launch of the title as early as this year, but with Hideo Kojima himself confirming that development is “slightly” behind schedule, it’s likely that no longer holds any truth to it.

Speaking with J-Wave, Kojima noted that the story in Death Stranding is completed, but it has yet to reach the stage in which the team will polish it. With the controller in hand everyday, Kojima is going through and seeing what can be changed. He also mentioned that the team is “slightly” behind their intended schedule, but not by much.

Without fans knowing any sort of specific release date or window for Death Stranding, it’s difficult to tell exactly what this means for the upcoming title. Has it been delayed until 2020? Was it even in the plans for it come out this year to begin with? Until Kojima reveals such information, we can only speculate.

During the interview, Kojima also touched on any compromises he’s had to make that deviate from his original plan. With a specific goal in mind in terms of a deadline, this has allowed Kojima to do his best with very little compromise. If there was no plan in place that limited time, he would just work on the game forever without ever releasing it. Needless to say, none of us would want that to happen.

Death Stranding is currently in development for PlayStation 4, but there is no release date as of yet. For more on the upcoming mysterious title:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the delay will have a huge impact on when Death Stranding is finally released? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @anarkE7!

