Deathverse: Let It Die Going Offline to Be "Redeveloped" Less than a Year After Launch

After launching just a few months ago, Deathverse: Let It Die is being taken offline so that developer Supertrick Games can "redevelop" the title to be rereleased at a later date. The atypical decision was announced this week with apologies from the developer alongside reassurances that this is the best decision for now, though the developer acknowledged that it wasn't sure if this was the right choice overall. No return date for the game has been announced at this time.

Deathverse: Let It Die's suspension of service was announced this week via a blog post on the game's site. Issues affecting the game since its launch in September and October for consoles and PC, respectively, were acknowledged with Supertrick Games saying that suspending service would be the most effective route for putting the game back on track.

"This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players," the developer said. "Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there's a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it's impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time."

Despite this decision being announced at the start of the year, the game itself won't be taken offline until months later. Supertrick said service for the game will end on July 18th with sales of the in-game currency Death Metal to end prior to that on February 7th. For those tuned into the game's seasonal schedule, the developer said "Season 2's new content will be released as planned, however new content for Season 3 will only be partially released."

The situation with Deathverse: Let It Die is not dissimilar to one seen years ago when Amazon's Crucible released only to be brought back into a closed beta form after a rocky launch. The game eventually shut down entirely.