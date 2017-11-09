Destiny 2 Shows The Series’ Biggest Playable Area Yet And Its Core Cast In New Videos
Believe it or not, Destiny 2 arrives in just a bit over a week. That release date really snuck up on us, didn't it? With launch imminent, Bungie is making sure they keep hype levels high by releasing a steady stream of new Destiny 2 videos and trailers highlighting the game's regions and characters.
First up, we have a walkthrough of the European Dead Zone, which you can check out in 4K above. This is the biggest playable area Bungie has done to date, featuring a mix of rugged forest landscapes and rusted-out ruins. It looks like this region will provide plenty to keep players busy, with tons of enemies roaming around, Adventures to embark on, Lost Sectors to explore, and Public Events to tackle.
Bungie has also begun releasing a series of short introduction trailers for the game's cast of characters. Scroll on down to check them out…
First up, we have Cayde-6, the smart-aleck gunslinger voiced by Firefly's Nathan Fillion. This guy has become the de facto mascot of Destiny 2, so you're probably already fairly familiar with him. Check his trailer out, above.
Next, we have Hawthorne, a freedom fighter and sniper who hangs out around the Farm hub area in the European Dead Zone. She also has an eagle named Louis, and a pretty nice poncho.
Commander Zavala is a member of the elite Vanguard, and an all-round rather serious guy. We've seen a lot of this fella in the trailers, as he serves as a natural counterbalance to Cayde-6's wackiness.
Ikora Rey is also a member of the Vanguard, and a pretty accomplished badass.
And finally, we have Ghaul, the bad guy of Bungie's latest tale. Does Ghaul have some complex reasons for what he's doing? Possibly, but don't let that stop you from taking him out!
Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24.