Destiny 2 Shows The Series’ Biggest Playable Area Yet And Its Core Cast In New Videos

Believe it or not, Destiny 2 arrives in just a bit over a week. That release date really snuck up on us, didn't it? With launch imminent, Bungie is making sure they keep hype levels high by releasing a steady stream of new Destiny 2 videos and trailers highlighting the game's regions and characters.

First up, we have a walkthrough of the European Dead Zone, which you can check out in 4K above. This is the biggest playable area Bungie has done to date, featuring a mix of rugged forest landscapes and rusted-out ruins. It looks like this region will provide plenty to keep players busy, with tons of enemies roaming around, Adventures to embark on, Lost Sectors to explore, and Public Events to tackle.

Bungie has also begun releasing a series of short introduction trailers for the game's cast of characters. Scroll on down to check them out…