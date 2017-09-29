These ‘Destiny 2’ Shirts Aren't Messing Around

What class do you prefer in Destiny 2 - Hunter, Titan, or Warlock? With one of these shirts, everyone within a 100-foot radius will get the message loud and clear.

As you can see, these three t-shirt designs are based on Legendary chest armor pieces from Destiny 2. The Warlock shirt features the grey/dark grey/gold design of the Ego Talon IV armor with a small tricorn symbol on the back. Titan features the light grey/dark gray/red design of the Noble Constant Type 2 armor. It also features a tricorn symbol on the back. If you choose Hunter, you'll get the white/grey/dark grey/blue design of the Frumious vest with a cloak-like design on the back. All of the shirts include a Ghost icon screenprinted on the inside of the shirt near the hem at the right hip.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Each shirt is 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend and can be ordered here in sizes small to 3X. I wouldn't want to influence your decision or anything, but Nathan Fillion, the voice of Cayde-6 and Captain of the Firefly-class transport ship Serenity has made his choice. Just sayin'. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at each of the shirt designs. You might also want to peruse the huge lineup of awesome/weird Destiny 2 merch that was released alongside the game.