Destiny 2 ‘Crimson Days’ Includes 2v2 Clash Combat, New Map, New Gear, and More

Destiny 2 players have the upcoming Valentine’s Day event to look forward to, and those that enjoyed the Crimson Days celebration in the first game will have a lot to look forward to.

Confirmed last month by Bungie, the team took to their blog today to update fans on what’s next for those looking to earn seasonal loot during this timed event. In addition to special gear drops, a new 2v2 Crucible playlist will be introduced in addition to a new map and more! Here’s what Bungie had to say about what’s next for the the online shooter, as per the dev team:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s Next:

Crimson Days begins in Destiny 2 on Tuesday, February 13. At the heart of the weeklong event is a 2v2 Crucible playlist intended to get your blood pumping as you and a friend test your bonds to the breaking point. This celebration of teamwork will last one week!

The combat scenario is 2v2 Clash with a round-based twist. We will also be debuting The Burnout, a new take on The Burning Shrine set in a future timeline where the Vex have succeeded in altering our reality.

The sun is darkened and the only Light to be found comes from you and your partner fighting as one. Stay in close proximity to your partner and your abilities recharge at a faster rate. Stray too far, and your enemies will be given a waypoint leading to your location. If you can’t find a partner, don’t worry. We’ll play matchmaker and find one for you.

The Rewards:

The best way to earn rewards during Crimson Days is to compete in the Crimson Days Crucible playlist, and we’ve tuned the experience to focus on rewarding single-character play. Most rewards are found within a new Crimson Engram, with all contents on a “knock-out” list, preventing you from receiving duplicate items until you’ve earned all of the new gear.

No matter which activity you play in Destiny 2 during Crimson Days, every player will receive both an Illuminated Engram and a Crimson Engram when they level up. Crimson Engrams are only earnable through gameplay, and are not capped or limited during the event. To qualify, you need only to reach the level cap for your Guardian (that’s 25 if you’ve acquired Expansion 1; 20 if you haven’t).

New Loot

There are also five new rewards found exclusively for players who complete the following:

Complete the milestone “Welcome to Crimson Days” by finishing five Crimson Days matches and visiting Lord Shaxx in the Tower to earn the Fire of the Crimson Days Emblem and the Tirastrella Ghost Shell.

Complete matches in the Crimson Days Crucible playlist for a chance to earn the Undeterred Exotic Sparrow.

Complete either the Leviathan Raid or the Raid Lair: Eater of Worlds to claim the Dieselpunk Exotic Ornament for Wardcliff Coil from the final chest.

Complete the Nightfall Strike during the Crimson Days event to earn the Flaunting Dance Emote.

New Ghost, Sparrow, and More



Crimson Engrams will only be earnable through gameplay, but if you’re looking to directly purchase a specific item, Tess will also offer a selection of the Crimson Engram contents in exchange for the Bright Dust you are holding. Gear purchased with Bright Dust will also count towards the “knock-out” list mechanic described above, preventing duplicate items unless you have already earned all the rewards.

How to Play:

Every reward item obtained from a Crimson Engram can also be dismantled for Bright Dust, including event-specific shaders.

Crimson Days will begin next Tuesday, February 13, and conclude on the weekly reset at 9 AM PST on Tuesday, February 20. If you’ve yet to find a dance partner, now is the time. We’ll see you in the arena.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Crimson Days event is one of the many new aspects to the MMO in the months to come before season three kicks off at the beginning of the May! Happy gaming!