Destiny 2 Is Getting a Cross-Play Beta Next Week

Destiny 2 players got a taste of cross-play recently whenever the new Season of the Splicer went live, but that feature wasn’t actually supposed to be enabled yet. Whether you got to try it out or never got to because of server issues, you’ll soon have the chance to play with people across other platforms next week. Bungie announced this week that a cross-play beta will go live on May 25th to preview the feature for the next couple of days.

Bungie began its cross-play discussions by rehashing the events around the Season of the Splicer launch whenever cross-play accidently went live. While the problem and other server issues were remedied a few hours after launch, the cross-play feature is coming back next week and will stick around from May 25th to May 27th.

“In the early hours of Season of the Splicer, a few of you got your first unfiltered taste of Cross Play,” Bungie said. “Even though this was caused by a bug, we saw players mingling between platforms, which was awesome! That said, we needed to smash that bug like a subscribe button to get our release back on track. While our current goal is for Cross Play to ship in Season 15, we have a list of things to do before it’s ready, one of which is a Beta starting early next week.”

To take part in the beta, you’ll know you’re in the right place when you find the “Vanguard Strikes Cross Play Beta” playlist that’ll go live next week. Hop into that playlist and you’ll find yourself playing with others on the PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Google Stadia platforms. Bungie said it’ll be keeping an eye on things while the beta persists to see how cross-play holds up in Destiny 2, so whatever players see during the beta may not end up being the final version of the feature.

There’s also some incentive for players to take part in the form of collectible loot, so even if you’re indifferent about cross-play, you’ve got a reward waiting for you. Bungie’s giving away a Stars Crossed emblem for those who complete at least three Strikes through that playlist.

That’s the only playlist that’ll support cross-play right now, so you may as well focus your efforts on that one if you’re into the feature. Bungie said other parts of the game won’t feature cross-play during the beta, but the plan now is to have cross-play fully launch in Season 15.