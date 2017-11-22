Destiny 2 Stream Reveals Biggest Public Event Ever, New Curse of Osiris Details

Yesterday the fine folks at Bungie hosted another livestream to reveal new details about Destiny 2‘s upcoming expansion: Curse of Osiris. For those of you who were there to watch live, you know that it was a bit like trying to sip water from a fire-hose. There was a lot of information covered in a brief span of time, and we got exciting new details about some of the new co-cop adventures and PvP changes players can look forward to.
Last week we got to learn about a brand new Ghost, the companion of Osiris, and we learned about a few of the story beats that you may not want to spoil for yourself. This week it was all about new features and new content. Take a deep breath and take a look at this morning’s recap:
Biggest Public Event ever: In the Curse of Osiris, players enter a Public Event, which displays life on Mercury and is the largest and most rewarding Public Event we’ve ever created for Destiny
Gate-keepers will be the focal point and once killed, players will be able to pick up keys as a way of progressing through the public event
With this Public Event, we have different islands which allow players to move around the environment, opening up space to other areas that you wouldn’t normally be able to get to when you’re patrolling
If you’re a solo player, Destiny 2 will introduce you to people to help you complete this activity
Lighthouse: Players will find significant changes to the lighthouse…
The Forge is a Vex weapon wall which shows players’ progression, helping you build various weapons which can be used as end-game weapons
There will be mysteries players can solve and piece together in the Lighthouse space and Brother Vance will provide new adventures, which will be the corner stone for players to explore Mercury
Heroic Adventures: Players can challenge themselves with Heroic Adventures, and modifiers are being added to the Adventures which change it up every time you play
Story Strikes: Players’ experiences will be changing with Strikes, and in EP1 there will be more Strikes shown as part of the main story which will tell players more about the Campaign
Go through the gate to the Infinite Forest:
The Infinite Forest is a large Vex simulation constructed to explore infinite possibilities throughout time and is the last place Osiris was last seen
The Infinite Forest offers players a different experience every time, and a great experience whether you’re exploring the past, present or future
Unlocking the gate: Ikora will set players through the forest in order to find demons and unlock the gate
New ways to explore Mercury – players will experience different versions of Mercury as we move through time, with the Infinite Forest acting as a pathway from the present day into simulated versions of the past, present and future, giving a sense of the unknown, of wonder
Adventures all have different combat races, i.e. – playing one for the Hive or the Fall and players will have a lot of variety. End caps are all hand crafted. Encounters are custom
Up and Up is one of the Adventures which takes you into the future. It takes players from the present day into simulation