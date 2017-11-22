Destiny 2 Stream Reveals Biggest Public Event Ever, New Curse of Osiris Details

Yesterday the fine folks at Bungie hosted another livestream to reveal new details about Destiny 2‘s upcoming expansion: Curse of Osiris. For those of you who were there to watch live, you know that it was a bit like trying to sip water from a fire-hose. There was a lot of information covered in a brief span of time, and we got exciting new details about some of the new co-cop adventures and PvP changes players can look forward to.

Last week we got to learn about a brand new Ghost, the companion of Osiris, and we learned about a few of the story beats that you may not want to spoil for yourself. This week it was all about new features and new content. Take a deep breath and take a look at this morning’s recap:

Biggest Public Event ever: In the Curse of Osiris, players enter a Public Event, which displays life on Mercury and is the largest and most rewarding Public Event we’ve ever created for Destiny

Gate-keepers will be the focal point and once killed, players will be able to pick up keys as a way of progressing through the public event



With this Public Event, we have different islands which allow players to move around the environment, opening up space to other areas that you wouldn’t normally be able to get to when you’re patrolling



If you’re a solo player, Destiny 2 will introduce you to people to help you complete this activity

Lighthouse : Players will find significant changes to the lighthouse… The Forge is a Vex weapon wall which shows players’ progression, helping you build various weapons which can be used as end-game weapons There will be mysteries players can solve and piece together in the Lighthouse space and Brother Vance will provide new adventures, which will be the corner stone for players to explore Mercury

Heroic Adventures : Players can challenge themselves with Heroic Adventures, and modifiers are being added to the Adventures which change it up every time you play

Story Strikes: Players’ experiences will be changing with Strikes, and in EP1 there will be more Strikes shown as part of the main story which will tell players more about the Campaign