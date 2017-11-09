Destiny 2 Endgame: Bungie Gives An Update For What’s Next

As promised, Bungie has started to trickle in details for the question on every player’s mind: What’s next? With a variety of endgame events to choose from since Destiny 2′s launch such as raids, strikes, and more – fans have been clamoring for some more meaningful post-campaign content.

Over the last several weeks, the team has been giving more and more insight into the future of post-story content but the biggest reason for the delay was that Bungie decided it was best to wait for the shooter to arrive on all platforms. After all, Destiny 2 arrived on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 well before it finally made its PC debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what’s new:

Game direct Christopher Barrett returns to the forums to bring in some good news for Guardians and their desire for more to do post-game. Barrett is a dedicated Destiny player himself, and the team has worked with him alongside fan feedback to generate an overall plan as to what comes next. Keep in mind that this is a brief overview, this does not include what the future expansions have to offer; those of which are coming soon as well. Here’s what he had to say about future events:

Hey, everyone. We’ve been playing the game in the wild for seven weeks, and like the Destiny experiences that have come before, we’re always thinking about where the game is heading next. We’re still planning when a bunch of the improvements listed below are going to make their way into the game, but we wanted to let you know what we’re up to. Here’s a short list of updates we’re working on:

Highlights

New systems and rewards to give our most engaged players additional, optional pursuits.

Better incentives for players who complete challenging Prestige activities.

Better rewards and replay value for strikes, adventures, and Lost Sectors.

Private matches for the competitive community (we are targeting early 2018).

Crucible tuning like adjusted Supremacy scoring and better spawning rules.

Better incentives for completing Crucible matches (and penalties for quitting competitive games).

Continued improvements to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies, including uniqueness of rewards.

Changes to make the mod economy more interesting and impactful.

Ongoing improvements to Exotics, including adjustments to reduce instances of duplication.

New ways to spend surplus currency and materials (looking at you Legendary Shards).

An emote interface that allows players to equip Salty, Spicy Ramen, Six Shooter, and Flip Out all at the same time.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.