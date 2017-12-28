Destiny 2: Second Expansion Reportedly Leaks, Title and Details Revealed

Destiny 2′s first expansion, Curse of Osiris, is available now and sees many Guardians on their latest quest while also learning more about Ikora’s past. Pair that with The Dawning winter event going on now, there’s more to love in the latest MMO. But there is still another expansion on the rise, and a few recent leaks have already shown up through our previous coverage. Now new details have emerged to give a little more insight into enemy factions and what new locations lies on the horizon.

As the current expansion puts Ikora’s mentor, Osiris, in the spotlight, so will the upcoming expansion with another key character from the game’s lore, including confirmation of a huge theory regarding the elusive Ana Bray. For a brief moment, the US PlayStation Store accidentally revealed more details about the next step in the game’s narrative, including an actual title: Gods of Mars. The below image was captured by one quick thinking Redditor, and now we know what’s next:

We know we can explore the latest location, the Frigid Vale, as well as even more areas to explore. There will be an entirely new story, new missions, new gear drops, and even more post-campaign events. We even see a tentative release date slated for March 2018! In case you’re having trouble reading the above PlayStation capture:

Destiny 2 Expansion II: Gods of Mars sends your Guardian on a long journey to a brand new destination – the frigid Vale of Mars, with an array of new missions, adventures, and enemies to fight. Charlemagne has reawoken on Mars and has imprisoned Rasputin within an ancient vault. Work with the elusive Ana Bray – long thought to be dead, in order to combat Charlemange’s Remnants, freer Rasputin, and uncover the secrets of Clovis Bray.

Explore Frigid Vale, a new destination that conceals the mysterious Clovis Grove and Charlemagne’s Vault beneath the surface

New story missions and adventures

New themed weapons, armor and gear to earn

New cooperative activities

New competitive multiplayer arenas

New enemy factions and bosses

Bungie has yet to respond, but that’s a lot of info to be a mistake, especially on an avenue like the PlayStation store. Somebody’s in trouble …

Update: The online reactions have been mixed, but there are many that are hesitant to see the validity in the above leak. As with all leaks, until the publisher gives official confirmation – they should be taken with a grain of salt. Many social responses have called the OP’s image into question, will update this story accordingly.