4 Games Nintendo Has to Show Off in Its New Direct for September

After The Legend of Zelda Direct gave fans an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, fans are eager to see what else awaits in the Nintendo Switch 2’s future lineup. The company has confirmed that its September 9 Nintendo Direct will run for roughly 45 minutes and focus on Nintendo Switch 2 games, officially confirming the Switch is being phased out. That gives fans some insight into what to expect, but the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch 2 has already seen major releases for series like Donkey Kong and Metroid, but there are numerous series that have yet to see an official title released on the Switch 2. With that in mind, fans are hoping that Nintendo rectifies this during the September Direct with looks at its upcoming games. That said, these are the four games Nintendo needs to show off during the September 2026 Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

4) Super Metroid Remake

image courtesy of nintendo

Rumors have been swirling about a remake of Super Metroid, one of the most popular and influential Metroidvanias of all time. Remaking it would be the easiest path for Nintendo, especially after the success of Metroid Prime Remastered and its latest 2D entry, Metroid Dread. The game would easily find a good home on the Nintendo Switch 2, and the team at Mercury Steam has already proven to be adept at delivering on the 2D Metroid front.

There is no guarantee that Metroid Prime Remake is in the works, but this would be a great opportunity to reveal it. Even better would be a shadow drop, or releasing it soon after its announcement. Super Metroid needs no introduction to fans, and newcomers will quickly see that it deserves its legacy.

The timing is also interesting because the Metroid franchise is already in the spotlight. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was recently released, and while it found success, the overall reception was mixed. Releasing Super Metroid Remake would be a good way to patch the holes that longtime fans found with Prime 4. Still, with nothing but rumors to go on, this is one of the least likely appearances in the Direct.

3) Xenoblade Genesis

image courtesy of nintendo

Unlike a potential remake of Super Metroid, Xenoblade Genesis is real, and the franchise has had nothing but success since the Nintendo Switch first released. With hype at an all-time high, reminding fans about the upcoming game and showcasing further gameplay, characters, worldbuilding, and story is the perfect way to build on the game. The initial announcement was brief, and fans are dying to see more.

The most interesting aspect is that Nintendo and Monolith Soft have called Xenoblade Genesis a “New Beginning.” This Direct could give fans a longer look at the game and what this actually means. Monolith Soft has continued to show the studio’s strengths as the series continues to become one of the most important franchises in Nintendo’s library. The Nintendo Switch 2 updates to Xenoblade Chronicles X and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition show the console’s strength.

With the power of the Nintendo Switch 2 and Monolith Soft dedicated strictly to the more powerful console, Xenoblade Genesis could easily be the most impressive game in the series yet. Delving deeper into the game would show that Nintendo’s faith in Monolith Soft is well-placed and prepare fans for a completely new generation of Xenoblade.

2) The Duskbloods

image courtesy of fromsoftware

FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods may be the most unusual game Nintendo has coming to Switch 2. The game is built around online multiplayer action, with up to eight players fighting each other and enemies controlled by the game. Players take the role of Bloodsworn warriors who possess supernatural abilities derived from their blood. With its Switch 2 exclusivity, this is the perfect time to reveal its release date.

FromSoftware already held an incredibly successful network test for The Duskbloods, which has already generated more hype. Yet, a release date has not been officially revealed. With 2026 coming to a close, fans are expecting a release before the end of the year. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it released very soon after the Direct airs.

Beyond that, Nintendo and FromSoftware could dive deeper into the game, giving fans a closer look at what they can expect in the full release. FromSoftware has established that this is not simply another traditional single-player Souls-style adventure, but it is a PvPvE game built around shifting alliances, competition, and encounters with other players. But knowing the studio, there is much more to it than this.

1) New 3D Mario

image courtesy of nintendo

The biggest thing missing from the Nintendo Switch 2 lineup is a new 3D Mario game. It has been almost a decade since Super Mario Odyssey was released, and Nintendo has released nothing but 2D Mario games and remakes. The remakes have been successful, but fans are eager to jump into a brand new 3D adventure starring everyone’s favorite plumber.

Super Mario Odyssey raised the standards, but a 3D Mario also has to compete with the success of Sony’s Astro Bot. Mario’s 3D series has almost been universally beloved, and the platforming genre has become more popular in recent years. Even if it is not ready for release soon, Nintendo can at least confirm that a new title is in the works and even reveal a name. This would satisfy fans and bring attention to it.

Nintendo has had no end of creativity when it comes to Mario’s 3D games. With the hardware behind the Nintendo Switch 2, the expectations for a 3D Mario game are through the roof. Donkey Kong Bananza was one of the most successful games in the series, and Mario has typically outshone DK in this regard. Whether it is a direct sequel to Super Mario Odyssey or something completely different is unknown, but that uncertainty is part of what makes the possibility so exciting.