The Blood of Dawnwalker Sequel Development Is Already Ramping Up After Successful Launch

With all the news of studio shutdowns and layoffs, it’s rather rare to see stories of games doing well, much less ones in new series from new developers. However, it seems like The Blood of Dawnwalker is one of those uncommon modern success stories since the team is being rather open about its plans for a sequel.

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As spotted by Insider Gaming, narrative director Jakub Szamalek posted about the game on LinkedIn and spoke of future plans. He talked about the critical acclaim Dawnwalker has seen since launching on September 3rd and said developer Rebel Wolves wasn’t resting on its laurels, noting how the studio was “thinking about [what] comes next.” And while this statement was merely gesturing at a future game, he was much more blunt in his next sentence.

“I’m looking for a Lead Writer to help me and the narrative team craft the next chapter in the Dawnwalker saga,” said Szamalek in his overt call for help on the next game in the series.

It’s unclear what exactly this will mean since his statement was vague enough to point to a spin-off or sequel, but, regardless of the semantics, The Blood of Dawnwalker will continue on.

This comes just after the team announced a sales milestone for the vampire-rich RPG. In just two days, The Blood of Dawnwalker had already sold over a million copies. This is impressive for a few reasons: It is a new franchise from a new studio and came out during a pretty busy release season. For example, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which was similarly lauded, launched the following day (and Capcom also announced it had sold over a million copies on its first day). And there are multiple other games in established franchises on the horizon, including Marvel’s Wolverine, Silent Hill: Townfall, Control Resonant, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and, of course, Grand Theft Auto 6.

A Blood of the Dawnwalker Sequel Has Been Teased Before

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This is not the first time Rebel Wolves has indicated that more Dawnwalker games are coming. Szamalek has previously outright said Coen, Dawnwalker‘s bloodsucking protagonist, would be in future games and referenced a “saga.”

“The next installments of his saga will bring new stories and new characters, but they will take place in different eras, different locations, and different cultures,” said Szamalek. “Writing the story for projects of this scale is an incredibly fulfilling endeavor. And although the conflict between Coen and Brencis will come to an end in The Blood of Dawnwalker, attentive players will certainly come across breadcrumbs that are related to the overarching plot of the saga.”

This sentiment was further backed up in a Summer Game Fest 2026 trailer that appeared to show Coen in a more modern setting. Said trailer is titled “The Dawnwalker Saga — A Glimpse Into The Future” and noted that “The Blood of Dawnwalker is only the beginning” in its description. If anything, it seems as though Szamalek’s LinkedIn post is just more evidence Rebel Wolves has more up its sleeves, these plans have only been turbocharged by the game’s successful launch.

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