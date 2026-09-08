Life Is Strange Studio Seemingly in Danger of Shutting Down

The gaming industry has been challenging to stay within recently, a fact that Life is Strange studio DON’T NOD may face soon. This publishing and development group is responsible for the many iterations of the Life is Strange series, including its sequel and a variety of other titles. As a creative team responsible for many games from a wide variety of genres, the threat of closure this studio faces could be quite impactful.

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According to details published by Push Square, DON’T NOD’s recent financial reports highlight a significant issue regarding the studio’s continual support. This mirrors statements and quotes made by Sony in the lead up to Destiny 2‘s surprising shutdown, as the game had resulted in impairment losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Unfortunately, profitability has led to the elimination of risk factors for many companies, causing mass layoffs across game studios in favor of groups who provide more stability with their products.

Life Is Strange Studio Blames Systemic Industry Pressures For Sharp Income Decline Compared To Last Year

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

DON’T NOD’s financial statements show that the company’s operating income has sharply decreased, reflecting much poorer sales in the first half of 2026 compared to 2025. One quote from the studio says this decline is due to “highly selective financing” becoming much more common in gaming. Based on the multiple developer layoffs from places like Xbox, this matches that company’s shift to focus almost solely on their “reliable” IPs rather than taking artistic risks. Xbox themselves parted ways with five different studios, narrowing their finances to series that have the highest possible chance at revenue.

The revenue of DON’T NOD has seen a €6.1 million total, representing year-on-year decrease of 14% to overall earnings. Should this percentage rate increase, the studio could face layoffs similar to Xbox rather soon, with cost cutting already being planned according to other studio statements. DON’T NOD has said that their 2026 plans now include “securing external financing to cover business needs and project development,” indicating that they need help quickly if they want internal conditions to remain in their current condition. If they aren’t able to secure funding, closure of the studio isn’t entirely off the table.

This comes after the live action Life is Strange TV series has ramped up production, though that likely comes at little cost to the studio itself. The biggest concern DON’T NOD has is that they have “significant uncertainty regarding the company’s ability to continue operating beyond January 31, 2027.” Plans at DON’T NOD to counteract this include a variety of cost cutting methods, but the studio hasn’t communicated any specific plan with that in mind.

Many fans suspect layoffs, even if the developer claims a process more tied to “efficient allocation of resources, a clarification of responsibilities and an increased focus of expertise on priority projects.” On its surface, these claims might reflect DON’T NOD’s desire to put out more games in general, possibly raising revenue through a grater variety of titles. However, the current restructure plans will first address positions the studio deems as “redundant,” with DON’T NOD already stating that “up to 90 positions” are at risk of being cut.

Current Projects Could Secure External Funding Needed To Keep Life Is Strange Studio Afloat

Currently, DON’T NOD has been responsible for a few different projects in the 2020s, including titles like Tell Me Why, Twin Mirror, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Jusant, and 2025’s Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. In 2026, the studio released Aphelion back in April, a third-person action-adventure game about two astronauts who crash land on a frozen alien planet. This game received average reviews, but was a linear experience through 11 Chapters of gameplay. Despite unique mechanics between the game’s main characters, the mixed reception of the title hasn’t helped the studio’s situation.

Yet, perhaps the creative choices made in Aphelion could attract external groups willing to take a risk on the developers behind one of gaming’s most known narrative experiences. Although Life is Strange has its pros and cons, it captures the same appeal as other single-player experiences with branching narratives, representing a facet of gaming that’s only really been tapped in recent years by games like 2025’s Dispatch.

Unfortunately, since Aphelion‘s production costs were around €8.5 million, the active revenue from the recent reports show that that company simply can’t make up for lost costs easily. Help is likely necessary for the studio to remain afloat, at least if they don’t want to layoff any more creatives on their team like they will have to do soon. For Life is Strange fans, the fate of DON’T NOD is crucial for the series’ continuation, but all gaming fans should be concerned at how this dire situation is reflective of other companies around the industry.