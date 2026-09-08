Super Metroid Remake Speculation Grows Ahead of Nintendo Direct

Ahead of Nintendo’s upcoming Direct on September 9th, speculation is running rampant that a new remake of Super Metroid could end up being announced. Since debuting on Super Nintendo (SNES) back in 1994, Super Metroid has continued to be one of Nintendo’s most acclaimed and beloved games in its history. While a multitude of Metroid games have continued to come about since, most recently with 2025’s Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, it now looks as though Nintendo could be planning a revival of its most famed installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Within the past day, Famiboards users have noticed that Nintendo recently made changes to Super Metroid on the Nintendo Music app. Although the timing of this move could have nothing to do with the Direct, many have linked the two together, believing that Nintendo has a Super Metroid announcement to share during its broadcast. Others even went as far as to say that this potential remake could be shadow-dropped, which would result in it becoming available this week.

As for how this tweak on Nintendo Music could be related to a remake of Super Metroid, a high-profile report from earlier in 2026 claimed that such a recreation of the game was in the works. Given that everything else from this leak has essentially gone on to be real, it adds even further credence to the existence of a Super Metroid remake. With this in mind, there’s a good possibility that this could be one of Nintendo’s biggest announcements at its imminent Direct.

Beyond this potential remake of Super Metroid, a leak from earlier this summer seemed to reveal that a game titled Metroid Ravenous was also in the works. Many fans assumed that Ravenous would be the sequel to Metroid Dread, as Dread was the most successful entry in the history of the Metroid series. Surprisingly, Metroid Ravenous was claimed to be launching in 2026 as well, which further suggests that this coming Direct could center heavily around Nintendo’s sci-fi series.

If you’re looking to watch this Nintendo Direct for yourself, the stream is set to begin at 10am ET/7am PT on September 9th. Currently, Nintendo hasn’t revealed which games will be highlighted in the presentation, but it’s almost certainly going to feature new looks at titles like Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. As for its length, the Direct is said to be lasting roughly 45 minutes in total, which means there’s plenty of time for Nintendo to share some surprising announcements in what could be one of its biggest events of the year.