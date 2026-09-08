LEGO Reveals New Zelda: Ocarina of Time Set With First Look

LEGO has revealed that it will soon be releasing a new set based on the iconic video game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Earlier this year, LEGO and Nintendo teamed up to launch “The Final Battle” set, which was modeled after the final boss fight in Ocarina of Time. This 1,000+ piece set came with minifigures for Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf, along with a larger build for the monstrous Ganon. Now, in the wake of this playset proving to be so popular, LEGO is looking to lean further into Ocarina of Time to coincide with the game’s upcoming remake on Switch 2.

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Announced as part of Nintendo’s Zelda 40th anniversary direct today, a new look at an upcoming Ocarina of Time LEGO set was unveiled. This set happens to feature the adult version of Link from the game riding upon his trusty steed, Epona. Link comes equipped with both the Master Sword and his Hylian Shield, while Epona is shown rearing back. The model seems to be specifically based on the iconic moment in Ocarina of Time in which Link “steals” Epona and the pair escape from the horse’s confines in Lon Lon Ranch.

You can check out the first image from this new Zelda LEGO set for yourself right here:

While it’s thrilling to see that another The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time LEGO model is on the horizon, specifics of this set have yet to be disclosed. Outside of merely confirming its existence, Nintendo didn’t provide further information on how much the set will cost, the number of pieces it will contain, or when it will be launching.

That being said, it’s all but guaranteed that this new Zelda LEGO product won’t be too far off from its release. Not only does LEGO historically not announce new sets very far in advance of their launch dates, but Nintendo’s new remake of Ocarina of Time is set to arrive on November 5th. If LEGO truly wants to capitalize on the excitement and hype surrounding this game’s release, it would make a ton of sense for the new toy to become available around the same time.

Then again, there’s always the chance that this LEGO model could be slated for 2027. Nintendo said today that it would be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Zelda in a variety of ways over the coming year, with the franchise’s live-action film adaptation hitting theaters in April. As such, this new LEGO set could be planned to roll out around the time of the movie, as Nintendo might want to stagger out all of its various Zelda products and accessories slowly. Once we learn more about this new Zelda LEGO set in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to bring you those details here on ComicBook.