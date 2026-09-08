It’s finally time for a new Nintendo Direct and, after a stellar one in June, all eyes are on what’s in store for the September one. With some strong titles on the horizon like Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Nintendo is already finishing 2026 on a high note. Still, the company seems to hint that it has some aces up its sleeve for the Nintendo Switch 2 before the year comes to a close.

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While details on what may be shown at the September 2026 Nintendo Direct are scarce outside of a focus on Winter season titles, it leaves a lot of space for great content. Plus, with 2027 just about here, fans could get some clues as to where Nintendo is going for the new year. Could we see a new Smash Bros.? Super Mario? Perhaps a new F-Zero? Well, if the possibility of any of those entices you to want to see it live, we have all you need to know about how to watch and what to expect from the September 2026 Nintendo Direct.

How to Watch Nintendo Direct September 2026

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The September 2026 Nintendo Direct will be livestreamed on September 9th at 7 am PT/ 10 am ET. To find out what time it plays in your time zone, use the link here. The presentation will be livestreamed on the official YouTube and Twitch accounts for Nintendo. In addition, Nintendo has revealed that the Direct will last around 45 minutes. Furthermore, the description for the video says the presentation will focus on games releasing in the Winter.

What to Expect from the September 2026 Nintendo Direct?

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As mentioned above, Nintendo did temper expectations by saying the Nintendo Direct September 2026 will cover Nintendo Switch 2 games launching in the Winter. However, it didn’t specify when that season ends, as, generally, the Winter season lasts from December to end of February. Therefore, while 2026’s slate may end with Ocarina of Time Remake and other titles, it could start 2027 with some heavy hitters.

In regards to what could be announced, it’s a bit more up in the air. Nintendo does like to keep things close to its chest, revealing things only when they are close to being ready to avoid delay. Still, leaks do happen and they do lead us to some interesting possibilities. The most recent is that a new Nintendogs and Super Smash Bros. are going to be announced, though its unclear if its being aimed to release in the Winter.

However, one that has lasted the longest is a brand-new 3D Mario title. As the last one was in 2021 with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, it’s been quite a while. Plus, with the roaring success of Donkey Kong Bananza, it’s clear fans are ready for another journey with Mario in 3D.

Outside of Nintendo, Directs are great places to show off a ton of third-party and indie titles. There are plenty of games that may show up during the presentation like The Duskbloods, Xenoblade Genesis, and Pokémon Winds and Waves. In the last Direct, we did see that Kingdom Hearts IV is going to the Nintendo Switch 2, so perhaps more series may get future entries, or past ones, onto the console. Also, given its history with the publisher, Hollow Knight: Silksong – Sea of Sorrow could get a full reveal and a date, as it is slated to release this year.

In any case, the September 2026 Nintendo Direct is one to keep an eye on. With an already stellar slate of titles announced, it’ll be exciting to see what else is in store. As a reminder, the Nintendo Direct will air on September 9th at 7 am PT/ 10 am ET on YouTube and Twitch.