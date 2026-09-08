Forza Horizon 6 PS5 Delay Rumors Get Official Response From Xbox

Xbox and developer Playground Games have officially responded to recent rumors that have claimed Forza Horizon 6 could be delayed for PS5. While the latest entry in the Forza Horizon series has been on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms since May, those on PlayStation have been left waiting for the game to come their way. And although Xbox previously said FH6 would be on PS5 before the end of the year, reports have recently suggested that this wouldn’t be the case. Now, Xbox has responded to the matter, but questions continue to arise regarding the truth of its launch.

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In a recent post on the official Forza website, Playground and Xbox reiterated that Forza Horizon 6 is still releasing in 2026. While a more well-defined date within the year wasn’t given, it’s clear that such an announcement will have to be coming soon as 2026 is now over its halfway point.

Despite reaffirming this launch window, however, one reputable Xbox insider continues to claim otherwise. The Verge reporter Tom Warren doubled down on his previous reporting today and said blatantly that Xbox doesn’t intend to release Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 in 2026. For Warren to again strongly assert that this is the case is quite interesting, as it suggests that Xbox’s recent statement reiterating the game’s launch window was not true.

On paper, it would make a ton of sense for Xbox to push Forza Horizon 6 into 2027, as the remainder of this year is quite busy. Titles like Gears of War: E-Day, Control Resonant, Marvel’s Wolverine, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Grand Theft Auto 6 will all be arriving in the weeks and months ahead, making it very difficult for FH6 to find a good spot on the calendar to launch. As such, those on PS5 might be forced to wait longer than anticipated.

While it might not seem like a big deal for Forza Horizon 6 to release on PS5, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Last year, when Xbox ported Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 consoles, it went on to become one of the most successful games of the year on the hardware. This resulted in countless millions of additional sales for the title, showing that there is a clear desire for the Forza Horizon franchise amongst PlayStation users.

As mentioned, Forza Horizon 6 is out now on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and has continued to receive new updates and content since its launch earlier this year. If you’re curious to learn more about the latest entry in Xbox’s beloved racing series, you can check out our official review of FH6 below.