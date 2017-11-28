Bungie Clarifies Destiny 2 Leveling After Backlash, Players Immediately Called Out Their “Transparency”

Earlier this week, Bungie’s unbalanced scaling system came into question when it seemed like the way it was set up mechanically in Destiny 2 was, as many players put it, “rigged.” The team immediately addressed concerns about how the scaling system was set up and now those changes begun their iintegration into the shooter.

Earlier many players noticed that Destiny 2 had a system in place that makes experience scale depending solely on the rate it was acquired. Immediately many took to the forums to voice their concerns over the scaling system. Today, Bungie took to their social media platforms to let players in on the new changes in-progress and what that means for in-game leveling before season 2 kicks off:

The Destiny 2 API has yet to be adjusted to reflect the recent in game change to earned XP. We are working on an API update to address the discrepancy. The correct value to earn an additional level is 160,000 XP. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 27, 2017

The Tweet, though meant to be helpful, was immediately met with backlash. Instantly players flocked to the status to demand refunds, voice their concerns about miscommunication, and to straight up tell the team they are fed up. One player went straight for the jugular with their response:

“But this WHOLE GODDAMN TIME you guys said it was 80K?! You guys have some serious explaining to do. When was it changed from 80K to 160K, etc?” Immediately he followed up with what this could mean for in-game elements such as medallions:

“I’m a very passionate gamer and fan of Destiny, I want it to do great and be great, but I’m not afraid to call out BS when I see it. Even at 80K it wasn’t “really” 80K due to the throttling. How about the real $ spent to get Bright Engrams to get Bright Dust for Medallions for XP boost being throttled… Resulting in further purchases to acquire more Fireteam Medallions. If the game said you got 500xp did you get it or did you get 150xp under the hood?!”

Needless to say, the backlash was worse than before. Bungie will be holding a stream later this week to clarify new gear coming up, as well as insight into the level-scaling itself.