Destiny 2 Iron Banner Returns, The First One For PC Players

It’s that time again, time for Guardians to gear up and participate in another Iron Banner within the world of Destiny 2. What makes this especially exciting, is that this will be the first time PC players will be able to partake.

Just like before, players will take those reputation tokens earned when participating in the Iron Banner events to Lord Saladin to the social space available after the main game’s completion. According to Bungie’s latest update, here is when, where, and what is required beforehand for those interested in this event. It’s also important to note that this is the last Iron Banner before it makes its return in Season 2, so this will be the last opportunity to earn those Season 1 rewards:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Begins: November 21, 1 AM PST Ends: November 28, 1 AM PST The game is Clash.

While this will be the second round for console players, PC Guardians are invited to their first event. To compete, you must meet the following qualifications:

Complete the Destiny 2 campaign – the only way to reach the Tower

Visit Lord Saladin in the Tower to begin the Iron Banner Quest

Launch into the Iron Banner playlist

Iron Banner rewards may be earned through reputation tokens turned in to Lord Saladin. Challenges will be offered each day for additional token rewards, along with Milestones to track progress. his Iron Banner is your last chance to earn the Season 1 Iron Banner Emblem, Shades of Radegast, granted when completing the Seasonal Milestone:

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The first big expansion for the game, Curse of Osiris, brings with it the new season with all new rewards on December 5th!