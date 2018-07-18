Destiny 2 July Update Live, Video Explains What’s New

With Forsaken set to hit very soon, Bungie is pulling out all the stops to get players excited for Destiny 2 again. But today it’s released a new patch with a number of fixes and updates that they shouldn’t miss out on.

The changes are noted in the video above, but let’s break down some of the most important components to the update, which can also be found on Bungie’s blog page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With patch 1.2.3 (which should prompt automatically), you’ll get the following:

First off, bounties are making a return from the first game. Between now and when Forsaken releases, you can check out the different bounties that are available. You’ll need to spend some glimmer in order to get them, and they’ll expire if you don’t complete them — so only get them if you’re ready to hunt them down. To take advantage of the Bounties, check in with Commander Zavala and Lord Shaxx.

If you’re into catalysts, there are some new ones in the game. All you have to do is finish up the prestige versions of Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars and Leviathan, you’ll earn the catalysts, including the Telesto, Sleeper Stimulant and Legend of Acrius. You’ll also earn more heroic strikes from your catalysts, and have better access to the Skyburner’s Oath from the Leviathan. And, yes, you can get the Sturm catalyst, simply by wiping out foes on the planet of Neesus.

There’s also more exotic armor to go around, including buffs for the Lucky Raspberry, along with the Stomp-EE5s and Young Ahamkara’s Spine. You’ll also find that ACD/0 Feedback Fence and Dunemarchers are more helpful than ever before for Titans. If you’ve got the Warlock, you’ll see advantages to the Starfire Protocol and Crown of Tempests. If you’re into Sentinels, check out the upgraded Doom Fang Pauldrons.

Crucible also gets a bit crazier now, as you can now earn Valor across the Competitive, Crucible Labs and Iron Banner. You also won’t be able to enjoy Supremacy in quickplay anymore, though that’s been replaced with 6v6 matches in place of the traditional 4v4. Iron Banner will also see some changes, including Iron Temple fire pits instead of flags and a new rule that applies with Power Plays.

Finally, Prestige Raid Lairs have arrived, allowing you to earn two exotic catalysts as a result. You can also get 400-power weapons if you’re good enough.

The full patch notes can be found here. They’re a bit technical, but worth the read for you Destiny 2 fans.

Oh, and dare we forget the Solstice of Heroes event?

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.