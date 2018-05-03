Destiny 2’s Fall Expansion To Introduce Mode New To FPS, Reveal At E3

During its financial conference call for investors and analysts, Activision didn’t have too much to say on new content for its games — though it did hint at something big on the horizon for Destiny 2.

The publisher has noted that the game will be getting a fall expansion from the developers at Bungie, with the intent to “make players more powerful, provide more rewards and make the end game more meaningful.” Some community members were already able to give this expansion a try during a recent hands-on event for the just-released Warmind add-on.

But that’s just the beginning, as Destiny 2 will apparently get a game-changing feature that’s never been done in first-person shooters before. Chief operating officer Coddy Johnson explained that, with this mode, fans will get an “incredibly engaging” experience that introduces a “whole new style of play” for the genre.

He noted that Bungie and Activision alike feel that it’s a “really exciting development” for the series, and that it will “really speak to the community” once it comes out later this year.

As far as what it is, Johnson wouldn’t say. However, we won’t have to wait too long to find out, as the publisher will give us a first look at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in just a few weeks. This, alongside what it has planned for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy, its upcoming Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy port for other consoles and whatever else it’s set to announce at the event, should give it quite the showcase.

Some have speculated that the mode could be Battle Royale related, since Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are big hits with players. True, it would be new to the first-person shooting realm. But rumors already indicate that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have that mode built in, so Bungie may be working on something else.

Destiny 2 could certainly use the boost. While there are still a serviceable amount of players enjoying the game, the audience has dropped off a bit since the game’s release back in September. Warmind has done a good job bringing some of them back, but now it’s up to this new mode — and whatever else is coming in the fall expansion — to continue building it up.

We’ll let you know whatever details emerge from the event in just a few weeks!

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.