“Impossible” ‘Destiny 2’ Niobe Lab Puzzle Has Finally Been Beaten, Watch the Moment It Happened Here

Though Bungie has already unlocked the Bergusia Forge content for all players after mass community complaints about the Niobe Labs puzzles being too hard, that didn’t stop dedicated players from saying “challenge accepted” as they continued on their quest for completion.

After a full 24 hours of no one being able to take on the massively challenging puzzles, the Gladd team has finally done the “impossible” and they captured it all on camera for an expletive-heavy comedic show for all to enjoy:

You can literally hear to surprise in their voice and just the relief. It’s pretty awesome and shows how rewarding these challenging objectives can be after endless hours of dedication and drive.

Initially, the Niobe Labs – the puzzle seen above – was a requirement in order to unlock Bergusia for all players as post-campaign content. The problem was – despite numerous Guardians trying – it seemed an impossible feat. After complaints started rolling in and frustration began to rise, Bungie decided to go easy on their community and lift the restriction.

In a statement from Bungie, the studio said “While coming together as a community to solve puzzles can be fun, setting this puzzle up as a gate between you and new content that you want to play has not been an ideal experience. As such, we will be decoupling the puzzle from the final offering of the Black Armory. All Annual Pass owners will be able to experience the Bergusia Forge when the puzzle is solved or when the deadline expires – whichever happens first.”

After mentioning that their community is about coming together, they promised that this will definitely help them with future content: “We love trying new things with Destiny, but we’re also flexible enough to pivot when you point out room for improvement. We’ll continue to monitor the conversation about this event and learn from your feedback as we create future content releases.”

So, good news! What do you think about the puzzles and how Bungie handled the community frustration? Now that you've seen it completed, are you feeling inspired to take on this feat yourself?