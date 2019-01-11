‘Destiny 2’ Unlocks ‘Berguisia Forge’ After Players Say the Puzzles Were Too Hard

Huzzah, Destiny 2 players! The Bergusia Forge will now be unlocked despite the Niobe Labs puzzles remaining incomplete. The team over at Bungie – despite the recent breakup news with Activision – had their hands full when a huge amount of the player base complained that the required puzzles for the latest unlock were too hard and stood in the way of total completion.

Initially, the Niobe Labs was a requirement in order to unlock Bergusia for all players as post-campaign content. The problem was – despite numerous Guardians trying – it seemed an impossible feat. After complaints started rolling in and frustration began to rise, Bungie decided to go easy on their community and lift the restriction.

Inb4 everyone gives up on trying to solve the Niobe Labs level 7 puzzle and nobody opens the last forge and bungie is just left sitting there watching nobody try to solve their crazy internet scavenger hunt pic.twitter.com/UHZWFaalGb — 2BitBampage (@PhillyRampage) January 9, 2019

The Last Wish Raid took 18 hours 48 minutes to complete. The Niobe Labs puzzle just hit the 21 hour mark and still no completion. Fuck — Destiny 2 (@MoreConsole) January 9, 2019

Bungie: Niobe Labs puzzle

Community: Hey this is cool! 7 levels later… Community: AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Bungie: The Bergusia Forge will open at 2pm PT. — evowxZ (@evowxZ) January 9, 2019

As for when the unlock will take place, The Bergusia Forge will officially open up for all at 2 PM PT. In a statement from Bungie, the studio said “While coming together as a community to solve puzzles can be fun, setting this puzzle up as a gate between you and new content that you want to play has not been an ideal experience. As such, we will be decoupling the puzzle from the final offering of the Black Armory. All Annual Pass owners will be able to experience the Bergusia Forge when the puzzle is solved or when the deadline expires – whichever happens first.”

After mentioning that their community is about coming together, they promised that this will definitely help them with future content: “We love trying new things with Destiny, but we’re also flexible enough to pivot when you point out room for improvement. We’ll continue to monitor the conversation about this event and learn from your feedback as we create future content releases.”

So, good news! What do you think about the puzzles and how Bungie handled the community frustration?