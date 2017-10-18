Want Destiny 2 For Free On PC? Nvidia Has A Great Offer For You

Destiny 2 drops next week for PC, and a lot of fans have been looking forward to it, especially since they feel it’ll be far superior to the console versions when it comes to performance, with 60 frames per second speed and 4K-enabled detail.

But if you’ve been looking to upgrade your equipment to make sure that your laptop or PC is up to spec to run Destiny 2, Nvidia has a great little offer for you. The company is offering a free download of the hit sequel if you purchase the GdForce GTX1080 or 1080 Ti graphics card. There will be packages available in which you’ll see that the download comes with the game. Just buy it up, and the game is all yours.

The company recently noted that it’s partnering with Bungie and Activision on the PC launch of Destiny 2. In the process, it’s offering a number of bundles where fans can pick and choose exactly what hardware they want, with a number of different bundles available. From there, it’s a matter of checking out and receiving the card.

Now, once you get the graphics card or whatever is include from the bundle, you’ll first need to install the GeForce Experience utility in order for the game download to begin. Fortunately, it’s free, and relatively easy to set up. You’ll see that your coupon code will be accepted through this experience, and can download the game up to seven days after activation. So you don’t want to dawdle – once it’s activated, have at it!

That said, you might want to be prepared to pay a hefty price for the gear. The GTX 1080 is probably the cheapest of the bunch, and it’ll run you anywhere between $499 and $549, depending on where you shop. Hey, at least you’ll save $60 picking up the game, right?

Nvidia hasn’t said how long the promotion will go for, but it’ll likely be at least through the rest of the year, as Destiny should be a hot selling item for the holiday season.

Destiny 2 will release on October 24th for PC, and you can get the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions now.