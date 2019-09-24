Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Launch Trailer Revealed

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is set to release next month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but before that happens, Bungie has released the game’s official launch trailer. And in terms of launch trailers, it’s pretty standard stuff: full of hype and a glimpse at what console and PC players can expect from the expansion when it drops in October.

“New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon,” reads an official description of the expansion. “Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep features a new destination in The Moon, new story missions and quests, a new dungeon, new exotic gear, a new raid, and a season pass for Season of the Undying. Obviously, this is just a brief rundown of what the expansion comes packing. For a deeper and more detailed look at the latest content for the sci-fi looter-shooter, click here. In the meanwhile, don’t miss boarding the hype train, which is getting ready to leave the station.

pic.twitter.com/kSxPzif6t8 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) September 24, 2019

Ahhhhhh shizz. Beck on the field. — Cool☆Guy (@IAmCoolGuyYT) September 24, 2019

very cool — Destiny 2 (@MoreConsole) September 24, 2019

Whether we wanted it or not, we’ve stepped into a war with the Shadows on the Moon. So let’s get to taking out their command, one by one. Crota. From what I can gather, he commands the Shadows from Shadowkeep just on the Moon. He’s well protected, — DestinyTheMeme (@destiny_thememe) September 24, 2019

Whomever has been in charge of making these trailers for Shadowkeep has absolutely fucking crushed them! They have been sooooo damn good and have gotten me to levels up hype I didn’t know possible! — Pyro Gaming (@JustPyroNow) September 24, 2019

Okay but can we give props to those behind this trailer? Everything, especially the music, was on point. — Eclipse (@destiny_wav) September 24, 2019

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep will be available on October 1 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $35, at least at launch. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.