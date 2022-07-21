Destiny 2 Showcase Announced by Bungie

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that it will be holding a new showcase for the game in the coming month. This year has already been a pretty big one for the ongoing multiplayer shooter, primarily thanks to the success of The Witch Queen, which is the game's latest expansion. And while Bungie has already previously given us a roadmap for Destiny 2 moving forward, it seems like we should be learning a whole lot more in a little over a month.

Divulged on social media today, Bungie unveiled that it will be holding what it's calling the "Destiny 2 Showcase" next month on August 23rd. News on what specifically will be announced at this time wasn't given, with Bungie only saying that fans will be able to "Witness what's next. Bungie also showed off a teaser video alongside this announcement to hype fans up that much more. In all likelihood, this showcase is where the studio will reveal that of Destiny 2 Season 18, since this next wave of content will also be launching on the same day.

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself in the tweet below:

Witness what's next.



August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

In addition to touching more on Season 18, the Destiny 2 Showcase will also likely give us our first bits of information about Lightfall, which is planned to be the next major expansion for the game. Details associated with Lightfall are still virtually nonexistent, but we do know that this DLC is set to drop at some point in 2023. Given that we're already in the back half of 2022, it would stand to reason that Bungie will begin to talk more about Lightfall at this event next month. And if we're lucky, perhaps we'll even get an official release date for the highly-anticipated expansion.

Are you excited to learn more about the future of Destiny 2 at this forthcoming showcase? And what sort of announcements are you expecting to come from Bungie during this event? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.