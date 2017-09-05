Destiny 2’s New Social Space Is Homey, Evolves With Time, And Lets You Play Soccer

Thus far, we've heard a decent amount about Destiny 2's story, gameplay, and strikes, but what's the game offer to folks who just want to chill out? In the original Destiny, The Tower was the designated place to kick back, but that's been destroyed, along with the rest of The Last City.

Well, don't worry, Destiny 2 will still give you a place to rest your weary Guardian bones between missions. The game's new social space is called The Farm, and Bungie provided a quick tour of the area in an IGN First video. You can check it out, above.

As you can see, The Farm is, quite literally, a farm. Which is to say, there's actually green things growing on it and chickens running around and stuff. Quite different than the neat-and-tidy Tower from the original Destiny! Up to 26 players can hang out in The Farm at once, and all the regular merchants and vendors are there. Bungie also promises the space will grow and evolve over time, with new characters and vendors moving in depending on what you achieve in the game.

You can even take part in a quick game of soccer if you want! The game will even keep score for you. Those who have to be the center of attention can also add special Farm-only "flare" to your characters, that will make you stand out visually or let you do stuff you wouldn't usually be able to.

It definitely sounds like The Farm would be a more entertaining place to hang out than The Tower was. Hopefully Bungie keeps it a focus and continues to add new things to the space.

Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24.

[via IGN]