Destiny 2: Xur Location for the Weekend of April 23

It's the freakin' weekend and if you're looking to have yourself some fun in Destiny 2 over the next few days, you might be wondering about where Xur will be residing. Fortunately, his location this week is at a spot in which you'll likely be finding yourself automatically at one point or another.

Starting today on April 23 and lasting until April 27, Xur will be located in the Tower selling his latest rotation of new items. The Tower is actually where Xur could be found last week as well, so clearly Bungie didn't feel like moving him far this time around. As for his specific location within this area, you can find him standing about in the hangar.

When it comes to what Xur has in the shop this week, here's everything that you can look to cop for yourself:

Prometheus Lens (29 Legendary Shards): this is one of the more recognizable exotic weapons in Destiny 2, mainly because of how the gun operates. The Prometheus Lens can fire a beam that doles damage out at an ever-increasing radius where the beam makes contact.

Citan's Ramparts (23 Legendary Shards): This set of gauntlets is the Titan-exclusive exotic for the week. The gear gives you the ability to drop barricades that you and those within your Fireteam can fire through. It comes at the cost of reducing your overall health and cooldown of said barricades, however.

The Stag (23 Legendary Shards): Warlock classes can look to pick up this helm over the next few days. As for what it can do, the helmet simply recharges your rift ability whenever your health drops to a certain threshold.

Orpheus Rig (23 Legendary Shards): Lastly, this set of leg armor for Hunters is a must-have if you are utilizing Shadowshot. Essentially, this item gives you more shots in your quiver while also allowing you to tether foes and charge up your ultimate a bit more quickly.

All in all, there's nothing groundbreaking in Xur's shop this week, but any of these items are worth snagging if you don't already have them in your collection. And if nothing here does interest you, well, Xur will be coming back around this time next week with some new goodies in tow that you might find more acceptable.