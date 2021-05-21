Destiny 2: Xur Location for May 21-25

✖

Summer is nearly here and it's going to be a beautiful weekend in most parts of the United States. If you're not planning to spend the next few days outside enjoying the weather, you may find yourself hunkered down and playing some Destiny 2 -- especially since the revamped Vault of Glass raid releases tomorrow. If you do find yourself diving into Bungie's popular shooter once again in the near future, here's where you can find Xur for the week.

From now until May 25, Xur has again found his way back into the world of Destiny 2. After finally leaving the Tower last week and traversing over to Nessus, Xur has quickly found his way back to the game's central hub for the coming days. Per usual, he has also stashed himself away within the Tower's hangar and can be seen standing on a staircase.

When Xur's location being a bit easier to find this week, here's what you can actual find him selling through the weekend:

Monte Carlo (29 Legendary Shards): This rifle has been around for a hot minute but it's still a fan favorite. Essentially, the Monte Carlo increases the cooldown rate of your melee attack whenever you deal damage with the gun. Damage from the weapon also increases every time you take down a foe with the primary fire of the gun.

Gemini Jester (23 Legendary Shards): The Hunter item for the week comes in the form of this set of leg armor. The Gemini Jester essentially allows you to scramble the radar of enemies you happen to dodge near. It's primarily beneficial for PvP, as a result.

Astrocyte Verse (23 Legendary Shards): Warlocks can look to pick up this new helm from Xur in the coming days. The item's effect essentially boosts your Blink ability in every way and can lead to you getting the drop on players much more effectively.

Dunemarchers (23 Legendary Shards): Rounding out the list is another set of leg armor, this time for Titans. The Dunemarchers increase your spring speed and also let you chain damage to other foes when using a melee attack after sprinting.

And that's it for Xur this week! As always, we'll be sure to let you know this time next week what Xur has in tow once he makes his way back into Destiny 2.