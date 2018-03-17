Destiny 2’s Faction Rallies on Hiatus for Season 3 Changes

As Bungie prepares to launch season 3 of their MMO Destiny 2, there are a couple of in-game aspects they are looking to overhaul with the upcoming change. One of those is the popular Faction Rallies event that let’s players show offer their support between the Future War Cult, the New Monarchy, and Dead Orbit. But in order for the new change to take place, the dev team is laying the event to rest for the time being.

The team gave players a heads up that this is the last chance to earn those ornaments that season 2 brought before the rallies vacay commences. This is what Bungie had to say:

“This will be your last chance at earning the ornaments for Season 2, so if you are missing anything, you’ll want to make sure you grab it before victory week ends on

April 3rd. If you are missing any emblems, you will need to pledge to the faction you are missing before March 27. After that, Faction Rallies will be taking some time off while we work to make the event even better. We spoke with the Seasons team about their goals for the upcoming Faction Rallies improvements, planned for Season 3.

Seasons Team: We have been reviewing player feedback on Faction Rallies and are planning to make some fundamental changes to the event. Here are a few of the overall goals we are trying to achieve:

Pledging to a faction should be a meaningful choice.

Rewards should not be time-gated.

Faction Rallies should provide a unique gameplay experience and not simply be a reward layer on top of the existing game.

The event should grant additional insight into faction lore and goals.

It should build upon player interest in Lost Sectors and armor ornament objectives.

I know, you want the juicy details on how we are going to accomplish these goals. As we get further along in development, we will share more with you on how this event will evolve in the future.”

Unfortunately, we don’t know everything about the proposed changes, which they explained in the above message, but at least they are working on something fresh. I know many, like myself, are hoping for new weapons that aren’t simple reskins. As far as specifics go, we’ll have to wait and see!.