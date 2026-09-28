Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals New Feature Coming

A new Nintendo Switch Online leak has revealed a new feature coming to the subscription service, or at least seemingly coming. The new leak is specifically a data-mining leak produced from the files of the latest Nintendo Switch Online update on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. And what the files reveal is that Nintendo is working on a new feature for the subscription service, which is seldom updated with new features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to adding new games, Nintendo looks to be preparing to bolster Nintendo Switch Online with a new events gift feature, something it’s been working on behind the scenes and through various implementations for a while now. Now, it’s finally starting to take shape, as it is seemingly on the horizon.

New Nintendo Switch Online Feature

Over on social media platform X, user Idocode01 discovered the new events gift feature while parsing through the files of the latest Nintendo Switch Online update, which also reveals that there can be multiple gift events going on at the same time. These presumably would be tied to various ongoing Nintendo games and new Nintendo games, as it’s hard to imagine many others making use of this feature beyond Nintendo and its games. Unfortunately, this is about the extent of the details and current speculation. The only other tidbit discovered is the actual sound file for the event gift receive sound, as well as the loading animation. Both of these can be seen below.

New domain: https://t.co/KKFPQOoiON. Attached is the loading animation and the event gift receive sound pic.twitter.com/bZzNNt2U0n — Ben (@idocode01) September 28, 2026

Nintendo is pretty far along in the development of whatever this new feature will be, so it’s almost certainly going to be fully realized and released, but there is no guarantee of this. Further, remember that what is here is technically unofficial and a work-in-progress. In the meantime, some Nintendo fans have theories as to what this could be.

“I assume this is just a more straightforward way to get your special icons, like the Splatfest ones,” theorizes one fan. “Instead of them just appearing randomly after 2 weeks, we get a little gift notification now”

Another predicts, “I feel like it’ll just give people the ability to gift others those pfp things using your challenge points.”

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new leak, nor the speculation that it has birthed. We do not suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Given the usual turnaround between these things leaking in the files and public release, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users are unlikely to see this before the end of the year. Rather, this is more likely a part of the 2027 pipeline.