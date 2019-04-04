Massive ‘Destiny 3’ Report Reveals Release Date, Platforms, and Gameplay Details

According to a new a report, Destiny 3 will release sometime in 2020 via the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, and it will be a pretty radical departure for the series. The report comes way of AnonTheNine, who’s an established and somewhat reliable Destiny leaker. According to AnonTheNine, Destiny 3 will be an experience that first and foremost, caters to its hardcore base, not its larger casual base, which previous installments have done. As a result, it will also be much more difficult than the previous games and shake some things up gameplay wise.

“The goal of Destiny 3 is to cater to the hardcore audience more than anything,” says the leaker. “This game will be supposedly much more difficult than previous entries, and will very much focus on how the hardcore community of the franchise will play. Destiny 3 will also provide more RPG elements in it’s approach design compared to previous entries in the franchise.”

The leaker continues, talking about the game’s story:

“During the collapse, the god of the Veil was slain in a conflict with the light. Since then, the Veil have been waiting for the Traveler to re-awaken so they can syphon it’s power to resurrect their dead god.”

AnonTheNine also notes that there will be some game design changes, and that the new entry will be open-world with PvPvE areas akin to Planetside. As for crucible and sandbox changes, nothing is known at the moment.

Meanwhile, there will be a new enemy race called Astrodemons known only as the Veil. They are described as having dark greenish skin, sharp claws, and a distinct stench that smells like wet earth. Further, being the true servants of the darkness, the Veil have power equal to Guardians, if not stronger.

As for the game’s locations, Old Chicago, Europa, and Venus have all been confirmed, while the immense pyramid-ship teased in Destiny 2 will also be featured.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or two. Leaks/reports are unofficial, even if they come from a source with a reliable history of providing Destiny information ahead of time. In other words, don’t go betting on any of this at the bookies.

If Destiny 3 is releasing in 2020, there’s a chance we will hear about it sometime this year, perhaps at E3 in June.

Source: Reddit

