‘Destiny 3’ Will Reportedly Have More RPG Elements Than Previous Games

A Destiny 3 report via Reddit has surfaced with bold claims and some specific details. And while normally these type of reports from “leakers” would be written off, this one comes from a leaker with somewhat of a track-record for Destiny scoops. There’s mentions of platforms, a release window, and even some story details. But what is perhaps the most interesting tidbit is word that the game will not only cater to the series’ hardcore base, but will have more RPG elements.

“The goal of Destiny 3 is to cater to the hardcore audience more than anything,” says the leaker. “This game will be supposedly much more difficult than previous entries, and will very much focus on how the hardcore community of the franchise will play. Destiny 3 will also provide more RPG elements in it’s approach design compared to previous entries in the franchise.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea that Destiny 3 will have more RPG elements doesn’t sound very far-fetched, but it’s not clear how you can add more RPG elements to the current design of the series, which suggests Destiny 3 will be more different than the previous two games than even this leak hints at.

That said, Destiny 3 isn’t the only game going down the route of more RPG elements, Halo Infinite is also reportedly going to switch things up to be more RPG-like in design. Of course, like with Halo Infinite, none of this is official information. And even if it’s accurate, things change over the course of development all the time. In other words, just take this with a grain of salt or two.

Destiny 3 has yet to be announced, but if it’s releasing in 2020, then we will presumably start to hear about it soon, perhaps even at E3 this June. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you want to see Bungie add more RPG elements to Destiny 3?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!