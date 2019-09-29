Here’s Destiny’s Lore and History Explained in 4 Hours

If you’re at all familiar with the game Destiny and its sequel, then you know that the developers at Bungie really poured their heart and soul into creating a rich, expansive history and universe for the video game franchise. Speaking of history, the games have historically been bad about actually parsing this information out in any truly discernible fashion, which is why it’s nice that there’s now a four-hour lore recap that covers just about everything.

Now, this is in no way officially sanctioned, but it is from the YouTube user and all-around known lore expert My name is Byf. Their channel is full of informative deep dives down just about every rabbit hole imaginable for the Destiny franchise, with nearly half a dozen uploaded within the last month alone. It’s about as close as the community is going to get to a straightforward dump of information covering everything from the origins of the Hive to the story of the original Destiny to the upcoming Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.

You can check out the video, which as previously stated runs for nearly four hours, below. Our recommendation? Perhaps watch it in distinct chunks; My name is Byf has helpfully timestamped specific sections in the video description.

We can’t speak to the accuracy of the entirety of the video — again, four hours, and who has the time? — but the community certainly seems to be overall pleased with the work of My name is Byf. Barring Bungie putting out their own version, or My name is Byf editing in some errata, it’s generally worth considering this the strongest summary of the franchise thus far. Of course, it will become outdated by the time Shadowkeep releases on October 1st, but that’s just how that works.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, the latest and greatest expansion for Destiny 2, is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 1st.