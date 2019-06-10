First Look At Destroy All Humans Remake Gameplay Revealed

Today during YouTube Live’s E3 2019 coverage, THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games revealed our first look at the gameplay of their upcoming Destroy All Humans remake, which it revealed to the world last week. The footage is only a couple of minutes long and it’s of the game in pre-alpha, but it provides an actual idea of what the game will look like at launch. And as you can see, it looks like a modern take on the 2005 cult-classic, which is to say the zany art style and tone is in tact, but the graphics don’t look like they just crawled out of a PlayStation 2. And that’s because the game is a remake, not a remaster, meaning it’s made from the ground-up on new tech.

According to Black Forest Games, the game is a “full remake,” which is to say it’s staying faithful to the original design of the game, but everything it in is made from scratch. Further, controls have been modernized so the flow of the run and gun experience is up to date with modern day standards.

Also, the developer is taking bits of features and improvements from the second Destroy All Humans, and adding said parts to the remake. For example, it added the dash, which is only in the second game. According to Black Forest Games, the remake has a “skating motion” to it. In fact, if you hold the dash button down and press down, Crypto will skate along the ground, which gives you more mobility.

As you can see in the footage, in addition to some cutscenes, all there is UFO gameplay. There’s zero on-foot gameplay showing off Crypto. Unfortunately, THQ Nordic hasn’t said when we can expect to see more of the game, so who knows how long it will be before we see Crypto running around using this “skating motion.”

Destroy All Humans is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of any additional ports or a release date more specific than “2020.” Pre-orders are live now.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

