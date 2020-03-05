14 Minutes of Destroy All Humans Remake Gameplay Revealed

14 minutes of Destroy All Humans Remake gameplay has been revealed by THQ Nordic. More specifically, the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and PC remake was recently at PAX East 2020, where THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games let consumers and press go hands-on with the 2020-bound game. The result has been not only a plethora of new gameplay showing off the remake in action, but a raw look at the remake’s gameplay, which looks completely overhauled, but familiar.

More specifically, the new gameplay footage — which comes way of Gematsu — shows off both on-foot and saucer gameplay. In other words, it demonstrates the full breadth of gameplay options the remake offers.

Unfortunately, it’s all pulled from the same, early level of the game: Turinseed Farm. In other words, while it has a variety of gameplay, it doesn’t feature a variety of environments and levels.

Destroy All Humans is set to release sometime this year via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a more specific release window, a Nintendo Switch port, or whether there’s any plans to bring the game to next-gen consoles.

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

