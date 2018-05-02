Detective Pikachu Gets Honest Game Trailer, Complete With Danny DeVito Mention

Let’s be honest. Detective Pikachu is a…different game. Not bad, per se, but definitely not of your typical Pokemon variety. And there are some fans out there that have questions about it, such as “Why does Pikachu have a New York accent again?”

But leave it to the team at Smosh Games to provide some clarity to the game with its latest Honest Game Trailer, in which it pokes fun at Detective Pikachu in any way that it can. You can watch the video above, but we’ve noted a few of the highlights below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, the narrator talks about how you’re hunting “the most dangerous game — man!” And then he digs into the game itself, explaining, “Crack the case of Pokemon‘s undying appeal to children as Nintendo takes their beloved animal cruelty RPG and spins it off once again. But instead of making another fighting game, AR nightmare or bizarrely popular roguelike for children, watch as Pokemon takes a dip into the hard-boiled world of criminal investigation as you solve crimes around the Pokeworld with your best buddy and affront to God, English speaking Pikachu!

“And work tirelessly to uncover the greatest mystery of all — how they made this game so (yawn) unbelievably boring.”

We’re then introduced to the human hero of the game, “generic good boy” Tim Goodman (who is “so bland, you forget him as soon as you close the game”), who teams up with the Detective to find out more about his father.

The trailer then digs into the plot, only for everything to be pretty much left hanging by a cliffhanger — along with mentions of Nintendo borrowing elements from the more accessible Phoenix Wright games. You struggle “until the game finally decides you’re ready to solve the puzzle you guessed the answer to ten minutes ago, in a gameplay loop that’s about as fun as learning subtraction and will finally have you asking yourself, ‘Am I too old for Pokemon?’”

You can watch the video above, and while some Pikachu fans may cringe, others will probably think it’s pretty on the money — especially when it comes to the Danny DeVito mention at the end.

Detective Pikachu is available now for Nintendo 3DS/2DS.