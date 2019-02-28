New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Released

You can’t ever say Ryan Reynolds doesn’t keep his promises. On Monday morning, the actor released a video detailing the hilarious and incredibly hard work that went into taking on the role of Detective Pikachu, with the promise that a new trailer for the film would be arriving just a day later. Well that day is here, and thankfully, so is the trailer.

Watch the second full-length trailer for Detective Pikachu in the video above!

Until this new trailer arrived, we had only seen one full ad for the movie, aside from a couple of shorts TV spots floating around online. Despite only a little bit of footage, we already got a glimpse at the live action versions of quite a few Pokemon. In addition to Pikachu, we also got some looks at Psyduck, Mr. Mime, Bulbasaur, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and several others.

While Reynolds will voice the titular Pikachu, the film features live-action performances from Justice Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Karan Soni, Ken Watanabe, Kathryn Newton, Rob Delaney, and Bill Nighy. Rob Letterman directs from a script he co-wrote with Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Derek Connolly.

Detective Pikachu is set to hit theaters on May 10th.

You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

