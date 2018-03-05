Detroit: Become Human Adds Three New Superstars To Its Line-Up

Quantic Dream is no stranger to using big-name talent for its games, as it previously had Ellen Page and Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe on hand for its adventure Beyond: Two Souls. So it shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that it’s bolstering its forthcoming Detroit: Become Human with some additional starpower.

The company confirmed on Twitter earlier this month that Clancy Brown, Lance Henriksen and Minka Kelly would be joining the cast, as well as featuring screenshots of each of the characters that they portray. You can check out the images in the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re delighted to announce Clancy Brown, Lance Henriksen and Minka Kelly feature in our cast alongside @BryanDechart, @valoriecurry and @iJesseWilliams in #DetroitBecomeHuman coming May 25th, 2018. Pre-order it here: https://t.co/jphAj8dBr5 pic.twitter.com/3fx6JeXsJa — Detroit Become Human (@Detroit_PS4) March 2, 2018

Little is known about their characters at this point, but that’s the idea, as Quantic Dream has quite an intricate story to tell with its latest game, where you’ll make decisions that eventually lead to your chosen character’s fate.

Brown, Henriken and Kelly will be joining up with Bryan Dechart, Valorie Curry and Jessie Williams, who were previously announced as cast in the game.

Each actor brings some great video game-related talent to the table. Brown previously portrayed Alec Ryder in EA’s Mass Effect: Andromeda, as well as Lex Luthor in the previous Lego Batman and Lego Dimensions games; Henriksen previously reprised his role as Bishop in Aliens: Colonial Marines and also provides some voices for characters in Blizzard’s Hearthstone. This will be Minka Kelly’s first video game experience, although fans will remember her work from a number of TV shows, including Friday Night Lights, Jane the Virgin and Almost Human.

No doubt that Quantic Dream knows how to attract some serious acting talent for the game, and that should help it excel when it becomes available for PlayStation 4 on May 25.

In addition, the developer also confirmed a special Digital Deluxe Edition that’s available for pre-order, which includes the game, a digital art book, a digital deluxe soundtrack, dynamic themes and avatars.

Our Take: Despite recent controversies surrounding Quantic Dream, I’m still intrigued by what this game will have to offer. Plus it’ll add to Sony‘s continuing run of exclusive first-party titles – that can’t hurt.