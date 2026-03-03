March 2026 Nintendo Direct Indie World Reveals Huge Switch 2 Shadow Drop & Major Release Dates

Now that March is underway, it feels like the world of gaming is really starting to wake up from the winter. We’ve already had quite a few Nintendo Directs this year, with in-depth looks at upcoming first-party games like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and more. On March 3rd, we got yet another Direct that isn’t quite the one many fans are waiting on. The March 3rd Nintendo Direct was an Indie World spotlight, looking at third-party indie games headed to the Switch and Switch 2 in 2026. And honestly? There were some pretty exciting announcements.

Even if fans are eager for news of first-party titles like the next 3D Super Mario or Super Smash Bros, some of the most exciting games in recent years have come from indie studios. And today’s Indie World lineup featured a wide variety of indies, from cozy diorama builder Woodo to highly anticipated sequels like Moonlighter 2. And the biggest news? Indie Game of the Year winner Blue Prince is officially available on the Switch 2… starting today! In all, the showcase featured about 30 minutes of indie goodness. In case you haven’t had time to catch up on the video just yet, I’ve got a recap of some of the biggest announcements from today’s Nintendo Direct.

Every Big Reveal from the March 2026 Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Image courtesy of Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive

For my fellow members of the “bring Nintendogs back” crew, I’ve got good and bad news. One of the first games showcased is a new adventure game, My Little Puppy. While it does feature cute dogs, it is also going to break our hearts with its heartfelt story. My Little Puppy centers on a dog on a journey through the afterlife to reunite with his dog Dad. This one is headed to Nintendo Switch on May 29th.

In addition, highly anticipated sequel Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault brings the shopkeeping roguelike game to the Nintendo Switch 2. The game is currently in Early Access on Steam, with Very Positive reviews, and has already been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S when the full release arrives. Now, we also know that Moonlighter 2 will release for the Nintendo Switch 2 when it hits 1.0. We didn’t get a specific release date, but the game is expected to arrive on Switch 2 in 2026.

Another indie game that’s been making waves, Mixtape, confirmed its release date of May 7th. This game comes from Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive. Its narrative-driven gameplay focuses on the teenage experience, with a “coming of age” vibe. This is our first confirmation that the game will be headed to the Nintendo Switch alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Image courtesy of Square Glade Games

For cozy gamers, it was a pretty packed showcase when that rapid-fire game sizzle reel began. We got a ton of cozies confirmed for the Switch and Switch 2, with a good number of release dates. The pixel art murder mystery farming sim Grave Seasons confirmed a Summer 2026 release window, not to mention a Nintendo Switch release. We also got a release date for the Japanese shopkeeping sim inKonbini, which will arrive on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on April 30th. One of the best Steam Next Fest demos, Outbound, also hit us with release date news and will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on April 23rd.

Last but not least, is it even a Nintendo Direct without a shadow drop or two? Same day releases during today’s Indie World showcase include Minishoot for Switch and Switch 2, plus Switch 2 console exclusive Rotwood. And the big, final announcement of the showcase? Highly popular mystery game Blue Prince is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2 as a surprise shadow drop in today’s Indie World.

Alas, this means we still don’t have any news on Witchbrook. But all in all, it was a pretty decent Indie World direct with a few heavy hitters. Now fingers crossed that Nintendo is gearing up to finally give us that first-party Direct we’ve all been waiting for.

