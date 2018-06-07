Devil May Cry 5 Domain Moved to Capcom Servers, E3 Announcement Coming Soon?

Earlier this week we reported that the Devil May Cry 5 domain had been registered, just ahead of E3 2018. Now that announcement everyone is anticipating is finally seeming more real, because that very same domain has been moved over onto dedicated Capcom servers!

If you go to https://t.co/r9ogy4bS8L with the “www” included, you will now be redirected to a 404 page. The site has an IP and is hosted on an AWS server with IPV4 and IPv6 addresses. It’s happening. It’s beyond a done deal. — Mystic (@MysticDistance) June 7, 2018

This nugget of knowledge comes from the above Twitter user and he even provided how to check for yourself! If you simply click the link as is, you’ll be lead to a 404 Error Page, but looking at the IP and where it is being hosted, it’s doable to find out that it is hosted on an AWS server. Mystic even mentioned, “it’s happening, it’s a done deal” because it’s hard to dispute this much evidence at this point. It’s more than a rumor, more than an easily mistaken leak – this is a registered location that is trackable to the team behind the Devil May Cry franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a previous leak, Devil May Cry V will be set for release between April 2018 and March 2019, with a likely release in early 2019.

According to the original Resetera post:

The game is slated to release some time in the fiscal calendar year of 2019. That means sometime between April 2018 and March 2019. Original plan was to release it in November 2018 but the date MIGHT have been pushed back to early 2019.

Originally DMCV was intended to be announced at PSX but after receiving feedback on their E3 press conference, Sony decided to scale back on PSX and instead scale up E3 2018. DMCV was an unfortunate casualty of this choice and thus it’s unlikely that DMCV gets officially revealed in 2017.

There will be a demo for the game sometime before release.

Game has been in development for 2 years as of today. When it will release it will have been in development for 3 years at least. That is actually the highest time a DMC game has been in full production for. Pre-production started as early as 2015 around the time that DMC4SE finished releasing. There have been no development hiccups and as stated, the development has in fact been progressing smoothly.

There is some form of Playstation exclusivity involved. Sony is paying for some of the funding for the game but the extent of it is not known. Could be completely PS4 exclusive, console exclusive or timed exclusive. If the game is announced publicly then it will be at a Sony event, which is why many people thought that it was going to be at PSX.

For now, we wait because E3 is just a few short days away and we will finally have all of these burning questions answered once and for all. And if there isn’t a Devil May Cry 5 announcement this year, Capcom – you guys need to work on your leaky leaks because a no show would just be silly at this point.