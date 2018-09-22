‘Devil May Cry 5’ And Why Dante’s Motorcycle Is Such a Big Deal

With the Tokyo Game Show in full swing, Capcom has not been shy when it comes to details of their upcoming Devil May Cry 5 title. With so many new changes, more characters, and fluid combat, it’s hard not to get excited but what many long-time fans have been curious about is why the team has put such a heavy emphasis on Dante’s motorcycle.

Though motorcycles aren’t anything new for the franchise, it does seem like the creative team has put a special emphasis on this particular mode of travel regarding the latest entry into the series. But this bike isn’t just a vehicle, it’s a badass weapon and the good folks over at Game Informer recently sat down with game director Hideaki Itsuno to talk about what makes this bike so special.

“In Japanese, we have this term called ‘chuuni,’” the director told the magazine. “One way to translate it is it’s kind of like Peter Pan syndrome… stuff that kids in their pre-teens think is cool. So whenever we come up with weapon ideas for Dante, we start with the idea of chuuni, ‘Okay, what’s cool from like a pre-teen perspective? In Devil May Cry 3, we had the guitar for instance, and motorcycles are the same kind of thing.”

But don’t expect this bike to function the way motorcyles did back in Devil May Cry 2, the Cavaliere is vital to the overall narrative. “Ever since, DMC 2, we’ve wanted to make a motorcycle weapon, but for different reasons we weren’t able to do it – we never really had the time. In DMC 3, we started to get into that and there’s actually a cutscene where Dante takes a motorcycle as he’s falling down the tower and uses that as nunchucks to fight these flying enemies and we called that the ‘bikechuck.’ We were hoping to make it a weapon but that didn’t come to fruition, so finally this time around, we were asking the dev team what would be some cool ideas for weapons. We said, ‘Okay, let’s do a motorcycle, but not just a motorcycle, let’s split it apart into two, and it turns into dual-wielding chainsaws, and then you can put it together and ride it!’ So that’s where it came from.”

From everything we’ve seen so far and our own hands-on time with the game, this is going to be one Hell of a gameplay experience!

Devil May Cry 5 will make its grand debut on March 8th next year!